Labor has committed to formalise access to Wickham Park through Holland Street if it wins the state election in March.
Park users coming from Wickham village currently access the park through a broken fence and an informal track on state government land.
Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp did not reveal what their planned access would look like or how much it would cost but said it would include a sealed track between Holland Street and the park.
"We've got hundreds if not thousands more apartments that have been built, going to be built in this precinct with Newcastle West being the new CBD of Newcastle," he said.
"So many young families, people wanting to get active, walk around with their dogs. It's a real no brainer to have this access through to the sporting facilities as well as Beaumont Street."
Lyn Kilby, a member of community group Great Lifestyle of Wickham (GLOW), said the area was popular for pedestrians but not well maintained.
Andrew Dunn from the Lass O'Gowrie Hotel said he would like to see safety in the area improved through lighting.
"The last three months there has been two grass fires here," he said.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.