For decades there was silence about what happened to the Warumungu, like for many First Nations people across Australia. Ashenden reminds us that it took prime minister Paul Keating to pull the plug on this silence when he delivered his Redfern speech in 1992, "... it was we who did the dispossessing. We took the traditional lands and smashed the traditional way of life. We brought the diseases. The alcohol. We committed the murders. We took the children from their mothers. We practised discrimination and exclusion... And [it was] our failure to imagine these things being done to us."