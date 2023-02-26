For the Warumungu people in central Australia, geography was fortune, good and bad. So writes Dean Ashenden in his new book Telling Tennant's Story: The Strange Career of the Great Australian Silence (Black Inc Books). Ashenden was raised in Tennant Creek, the son of the local schoolteacher.
He returns with a worrying question: How is it that he lived in the land of one of Australia's great First Nations, and yet knew nothing of anything outside his small white world?
Ashenden recounts the historical geography of the Warumungu people, and their contact with the papulanyi, as they called the white invaders.
First came the explorer John McDouall Stuart, on his "epic plod" across Australia's interior in 1860. Then the papulanyi strung the telegraph line from Adelaide to Darwin, meaning it went straight through Warumungu country, and Tennant Creek, the telegraph station, became a place on an official map. Then came the cattle which took the good country and spoiled sacred waterholes.
Next came the miners who took a lot of what was left, and they brought the grog, and disease. Then, says Ashenden, came the police who took the children, and then the second world war brought tens of thousands of soldiers and they turned a dusty track into a sealed highway and declared vast stretches of Warumungu land off limits to its owners.
We took the traditional lands and smashed the traditional way of life ... We committed the murders. We took the children from their mothers. We practised discrimination ...- Former prime minister Paul Keating in his 1992 Redfern speech
For decades there was silence about what happened to the Warumungu, like for many First Nations people across Australia. Ashenden reminds us that it took prime minister Paul Keating to pull the plug on this silence when he delivered his Redfern speech in 1992, "... it was we who did the dispossessing. We took the traditional lands and smashed the traditional way of life. We brought the diseases. The alcohol. We committed the murders. We took the children from their mothers. We practised discrimination and exclusion... And [it was] our failure to imagine these things being done to us."
Keating's words are often repeated, respectfully, as recognition of historic truth. Yet Ashenden's book exposes how few are the local histories of First Nations people across Australia, including here in the Hunter.
The horror which descended on the Warumungu in central Australia in the 1860s had four decades earlier upended Aboriginal people in the Hunter Valley, the Worimi, the Darkinjung, the Wonnarua, the Kamilaroi. My first real knowledge of the dispossession of the First Nations people of the Hunter came in 1985 when I read the remarkable book by Wonnarua man James Miller, called Koori: A Will to Win.
More recently I have followed the forensic work of Professor Lyndall Ryan and her team at the University of Newcastle in their mapping of Australia's murderous frontier wars.
There has been a slow resuscitation of many important historical stories involving First Nations people from the Hunter.
One example is the work of Professor of Aboriginal History at the University of Newcastle, and Worimi man, John Maynard, in his book The Fight for Liberty and Freedom (Aboriginal Studies Press). Therein we learn of the emergence of Indigenous activism in the 1920s under the leadership of Professor Maynard's grandfather Fred Maynard.
Fred was instrumental in the formation of the Australian Aboriginal Progressive Association. It is instructive that over a century ago the AAPA spelt out an agenda for an Indigenous voice to the nation and of the need for truth telling so that white Australia could better understand the struggle for survival of Aboriginal people on their own country.
Fred Maynard was born in Hinton near Maitland in 1879 and should be counted in the list of great leaders from this region. Fred Maynard's AAPA knew the links between justice for Aboriginal people and the need for truth telling.
A century later, the Uluru Statement from the Heart nominates truth telling as a necessary partner to the campaign for a Voice to Parliament.
Ashenden's book on Tennant Creek shows the power of local stories set in the national historical context. There needs to be more of these stories, written by both Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal people.
But crucial, says Ashenden, is the presence of a willing audience, a large number of people prepared to read, to comprehend and absorb. And to act.
