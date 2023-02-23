A FEMALE Little Penguin found lethargic and wounded on a Newcastle beach has been released back into the wild.
The penguin was suffering life-threatening injuries when it was spotted by a passer-by at Newcastle beach on New Year's Day, Taronga Zoo Wildlife Hospital's Libby Hall said.
The animal, which was brought to the Sydney wildlife hospital seven weeks ago by the Hunter Wildlife Rescue group, was released into the ocean on Thursday at Sydney's Palm Beach after making a full recovery.
The penguin's injuries, which included three deep, rake-like wounds on her back and a gash across her stomach, were likely caused by an attack from a predator such as a dog or a sea eagle, the hospital said.
"Although it is difficult to know exactly what has happened, judging by the pattern of the wounds she could have been attacked by another animal - potentially a sea eagle or even a dog," Taronga Wildlife Hospital vet Frances Hulst said.
The Little Penguin was released into the ocean at Palm Beach after treatment and rehabilitation at Taronga. The area, on Sydney's northern beaches, was chosen because of an existing Little Penguin colony.
"Nothing beats the feeling of being able to release a fully recovered Little Penguin back into the wild," Ms Hall said.
"We decided to release her off Palm Beach because there is a Little Penguin colony nearby, and we suspect she may have temporarily been travelling further up the coast when she sustained her injuries."
Little Penguins, which stand about 30cm-35cm tall, are vulnerable to attack from land predators, especially during late February and March which is moutling season, according to the Penguin Foundation.
Experts say that during the moulting season, penguins shed and replace their feathers, and during the process they lose their waterproof plumage, meaning they spend more time on the land. This results in a heightened risk of attack.
"The moulting season is the most vulnerable time of the year for Little Penguins, and that's when we see an increase in injured penguins being treated in our wildlife hospital," Ms Hall said.
"We urge people to keep your dog on a leash where there may be wildlife, but this is more important than ever during the entire month of March for penguins in NSW.
"Little Penguins may be hiding in a cave near the beach while they moult, so you might not be able to see them with the human eye, but your dog will be able to smell them."
The Little Penguin is the world's smallest penguin species, and is the only penguin to breed in Australia. Phillip Island, off Victoria's coast, is home to Australia's largest Little Penguin colony, according to the Penguin Foundation. But the species can be found in colonies across the southern part of Australia, from near to Perth in Western Australia across and up to Coffs Harbour in northern NSW, according to the NSW environment department.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.