Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

Pedestrian hospitalised in hit and run at Bunnings Warehouse car park Kotara

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated February 23 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 3:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police putting up tape in Bunnings car park. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

A MAN has been taken to hospital after being injured in a hit and run in the car park of Bunnings Kotara on Thursday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.