A MAN has been taken to hospital after being injured in a hit and run in the car park of Bunnings Kotara on Thursday afternoon.
The man, who NSW Ambulance believed to be in his 40s, suffered leg and head injuries in the incident.
About 2.30pm, emergency services were called to the carpark on Northcott Drive following reports a man had been hit by a car.
NSW Ambulance paramedics rendered assistance to the man, aged in his 40s, before he was taken to the John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
According to police the driver allegedly failed to stop and was last seen driving west on Carnley Avenue, Kotara.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
