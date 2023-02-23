Williamtown personnel are among 30 Royal Australian Air Force NSW staff involved in an international field training exercise this month.
The training aims to improve humanitarian assistance and disaster relief while boosting the military's power to support the Indo-Pacific region during times of disaster.
Australians from security, firefighting, engineering and linguistics roles have joined with the United States and Japanese defence forces to improve their skills.
The training is happening at Anderson Air Force Base and other areas of Guam, along with on Mariana Islands like Rota, Tinian and Saipan. Land owned by the Federated State of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau has also been used.
Exersise Cope North has been running since 1978. The current round of training ends tomorrow.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
