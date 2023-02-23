Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Veteran Jason Hoffman backing Newcastle Jets to break their finals drought

By Robert Dillon
February 23 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason Hoffman

HE hasn't missed a game this season, but Newcastle Jets veteran Jason Hoffman won't be satisfied unless that run extends into the business end of the A-League campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.