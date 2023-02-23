Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Knights legend Matthew Johns backs Kalyn Ponga to star at five-eighth

By Darren Walton
Updated February 23 2023 - 6:47pm, first published 6:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kalyn Ponga

KNIGHTS legend Matthew Johns believes Kalyn Ponga can "be a Benji" and develop into one of the all-time great five-eighths - if the Knights keep the faith.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.