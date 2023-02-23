Man allegedly told covert police he wanted to abuse nine-year-old girl

Newcastle Herald
Man arrested in Mayfield after telling covert police online he wanted to abuse a nine-year-old girl

Updated February 24 2023 - 8:18am, first published 7:40am
A Newcastle man who allegedly gave police - disguised as the mother of a young girl - sexually explicit descriptions of acts he wanted to perform on the child, has been charged.

