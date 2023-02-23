Man allegedly told covert police he wanted to abuse nine-year-old girl

A Newcastle man who allegedly gave police - disguised as the mother of a young girl - sexually explicit descriptions of acts he wanted to perform on the child, has been charged.
Detectives from the NSW Police Sex Crimes Squad's Child Exploitation Internet Unit began engaging with the man online last September.
Police will allege in court the man believed he was speaking with the mother of a nine-year-old girl and engaged in sexually explicit conversations about acts he wished to perform on the child.
Investigators arrested a 40-year-old man at Mayfield about 8am on Thursday.
A search warrant was executed at his home where officers seized electronic devices, which will undergo further examination.
He was taken to Newcastle Police Station and charged with using a carriage service to transmit/publish/promote child abuse.
The man was refused bail and will face Newcastle Local Court on Friday.
