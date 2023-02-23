Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Supreme Court Chief Justice Andrew Bell tells newly admitted lawyers in Newcastle continuity of rule of law more important than ever

Updated February 24 2023 - 10:05am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle courthouse. File picture

The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of NSW has given a nod to the "extraordinary crop" of legal practitioners the Hunter has historically produced, as he welcomed a new cohort into the profession during a speech in Newcastle on Friday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.