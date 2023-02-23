Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Liverpool Plains, Hunter Valley landholders, MPs talk pipeline and gas fields

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated February 24 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 9:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This is not about 'not in my backyard', this is about people who have actually done the work and understand what the implications are here. It's hard to find reasons to actually want to support this ...

- Kylea Tink
Sydney-based Independent MPs Kylea Tink and Dr Sophie Scamps met with landholders on the Liverpool Plains. Picture by Gareth Gardner
The roundtable group on Thursday. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Farmers 'don't want the damn thing' at all

A STRETCH of the Wallis family farm on the rich black soils of the Liverpool Plains could be ripped up for the Hunter Gas Pipeline to be buried underneath.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.