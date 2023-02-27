Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health

Stephen Porter's stage four prostate cancer made him change his life

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
February 27 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Porter, of Boat Harbour in Port Stephens, has stage four prostate cancer. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Stephen Porter is rethinking the concept of staying alive.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.