BRENDAN Smith has played some of his best golf at Cyrpress Lakes.
Smith won the 2013 Jack Celebrity Classic at the resort course - one of his first victories as a professional.
A decade on, Smith is on course to add the $250,000 TPS Hunter Valley to his list of achievements.
The 33-year-old, who grew up in Belmont and was a regular at Cypress Lakes, added a 67 to his opening-round 66 to lead at seven under.
First-round leader Jack Munro (64,70) is a stroke back at six under alongside Peter Wilson (68,66) and female player Hanee Song (67,76).
Starting his round at the 10th hole, Smith recorded three birdies and a bogey to turn in 33. He was solid on the way, with a birdie at the fifth.
Smith, who works in a mine in Central Queensland, plans to return to the tour full-time next summer.
Nick Flanagan added a 68 to his opening 69 to be three under and within striking distance.
The pair came through the Belmont junior program under Paul Robertson and Graeme Stockley.
"He was coming up as I was just coming out of juniors," said Flanagan, who lives in San Antonio and returns home to play the Australian summer. "I know he is not playing a lot these days but he still has plenty of game by the look of it."
So too does Flanagan, despite battling wrist and elbow issues.
After knocking "a fair bit of rust out" on Thursday, Flanagan found his groove.
"Yesterday I didn't play very well but putted really well," the 38-year-old said. "Today, tee-to-green was really good. I was very happy with how I played.
"I hit a lot of greens, and knew I was going to make one at some point. If the putts dropped, it could have been anything.
"If I can keep doing that. There is definitely a really low one out there for somebody. If you can get a couple of putts to drop early, you could definitely post a low score."
Fellow Hunter golfers Aaron Townsend (67,73) and Brayden Petersen (71,69) were tied for 34th at even par.
Amateur Jye Pickin birdied two of the final four holes to move to two-over and inside the cut.
However, Jake Higginbottom (+4), Kurt Barnes (+6), Nathan Green (+7), Clayton Bridges (+7), Corey Lamb (+8) and Ella Scaysbrook (+10) won't play over the weekend.
