MAITLAND fullback Daniel Langbridge could miss multiple matches for Newcastle Rugby League's defending premiers after being selected in an Australian touch football squad.
Langbridge is likely away from the Pickers for a fixture against Central at St John Oval when the Emus contest an international series in Brisbane in April (21-23).
Having helped Maitland claim the Newcastle RL minor-major double and statewide President's Cup during 2022, Langbridge was named in the Aussie mixed team on Thursday.
The Pickers will be coming off a Newcastle RL bye in round four and coach Matt Lantry says "worst case two games", factoring in any potential training camps or other commitments.
Matt Soper-Lawler shapes as a candidate for Maitland's No.1 jersey.
Langbridge, who has a long association with representative touch footy, was one of 24 debutants listed across three sides.
Other locals included Jack Edwards (men's open) and Rachel Jeffs (women's open).
Touch Football Australia hasn't fielded senior sides since the World Cup in Malaysia in 2019 and last played on home soil six years ago.
The Emus have Tests against trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand.
Meanwhile, Bradford Bulls recruit Sam Hallas won't be part of the Bulldogs' trial match against fellow Newcastle RL club Macquarie at Kurri Sportsground on Saturday having pulled out of a deal for 2023.
The Entrance travel to Wentworthville on Saturday and Wests tackle the Knights (Jersey Flegg) at Cessnock on Sunday.
Maitland and the promoted Northern Hawks meet next weekend. Souths, Central, Lakes, Cessnock and Wyong also have this weekend off.
Newcastle RL kicks off in March (25-26).
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.