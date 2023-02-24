Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Comment

The Lowedown: Newcastle Jets' 2022-23 A-League fate is firmly in their own hands: David Lowe

By David Lowe
February 25 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Jets face an important match against Western United at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday as they target a top-six position. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Note to self, good timing on retiring from weather predictions last week. I've never seen anything like what happened in the Macarthur-v-Jets game last Saturday!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.