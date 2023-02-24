Note to self, good timing on retiring from weather predictions last week. I've never seen anything like what happened in the Macarthur-v-Jets game last Saturday!
Two things were fairly obvious, the Jets garnered three valuable points and Macarthur didn't have an electrician available at the ground.
I know if I was running this match as the home team I'd have been sorely tempted to find a fault with the floodlights at 1-0 down and an interrupted match, never likely to catch fire. Still with no relegation threatening, it's probably better to save the cost of a rescheduled match and possible refunds for the one being kind of played.
Welcome to the A-League.
I'm only half-joking by the way. It was getting dark in India when the Jets game finished and, had the result tilted the other way, would there have been any recriminations?
To be fair the Jets, I think, would win a rematch because Macarthur are bordering on insipid at the moment and long odds in my book to challenge for the finals.
All of which bodes well for a Jets team that has worked its way into a position that means a semi-final position is well within reach. The bare truth is the Jets' fate is firmly in their own hands.
I was going to list the games remaining for the realistic contenders, but with nine or 10 games remaining everyone just about plays everyone. Most will get their chance.
I watched with interest Paramount experts both express their opinion that Melbourne Victory will make the six after their triumph in the Derby and started to do the maths. Victory have a game in hand on most of the field but sit seven points behind seventh-placed Newcastle.
That's two-and-a-half games in 10 and I think I'm right in suggesting both clubs play all the sides currently ahead of them except each other, if you know what I mean.
If you factor in the Jets' home games against Western United, currently last, on Saturday and Macarthur, currently struggling, in the upcoming weeks as excellent opportunities for Jets victories that's four-and-a-half games Victory are chasing, before you consider any other points the Jets pick up.
The six above the Jets are in even better position, although only slightly, so unless the wheels fall off two of the top seven, Victory will need to win seven of their games on the run in and possibly pick up a draw or two. I don't see that happening.
I also think the regulation qualifying mark of 36 or 37 points will be a touch short of the semi-finals this season, particularly due to Sydney FC's and Victory's considerably less than fruitful campaigns thus far. Thirty-eight or 39 might do it.
All of which emphasises the care the Jets must take with games like today's.
And, if you think I'm getting a bit carried away with calculations 10 or 11 games from D-Day, it's because they have a much better chance than usual in playing semi-final football.
The bare truth is the Jets' fate is firmly in their own hands.
I hope they continue their recent run by accepting opponents' gifts, being harder to beat with more numbers available defensively, and cherishing 1-0 wins.
It's wonderful to play in a way that's aesthetically pleasing, but if a solid, grafting effort is the answer that's what they should continue to produce. And that applies to Western United as much as it would Melbourne City.
The gap between contenders and others is slowly widening - a crack is appearing. Importantly, Newcastle must ensure the gap grows with nothing less than three points at home this afternoon.
MORE IN SPORT:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.