Newcastle District Cricket Association: Key ins boost Hamilton-Wickham, Jack Hartigan away for T20 Summer Bash quarter-finals

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated February 24 2023 - 6:11pm, first published 4:30pm
Jack Hartigan batting for Hamwicks in 2019-20. Picture by Marina Neil

HAMILTON-WICKHAM captain Ben Balcomb has confirmed the availability of four key players for a T20 Summer Bash quarter-final appearance, but the Pumas will be without Jack Hartigan.

