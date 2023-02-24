HAMILTON-WICKHAM captain Ben Balcomb has confirmed the availability of four key players for a T20 Summer Bash quarter-final appearance, but the Pumas will be without Jack Hartigan.
Club regulars Rhys Hanlon and Matt Webber are poised to line-up against Wallsend at Passmore Oval on Sunday despite missing from Saturday's first-grade team.
Off-spinner Kain Anderson returns to Hamwicks alongside fellow Sydney Cricket Club member Ellis Sherriff, who claimed figures of 4-9 in a last-round victory on the weekend.
Balcomb says Sherriff may be joined by one other marquee player.
Harry Manenti, who also hails from Sydney CC, has played two games for the Pumas during this T20 Summer Bash campaign.
He scored an unbeaten 45 and took 1-24 when Hamwicks comfortably accounted for Wallsend on January 18, chasing 5-131 just one down in the 17th over.
Hartigan, who helped the Pumas top pool C, is away representing NSW at the National Indigenous Cricket Championships in Alice Springs alongside former Toronto player Ryan Fenning and Nelson Bay's Aili Martin.
The Pumas finished in a three-way share of first overall (10 points), but ranked second based on quotient.
Upcoming opponents Wallsend edged past Cardiff-Boolaroo to secure a finals berth, but Wednesday's wash-out against Stockton meant the Tigers ended up seventh as the best third across three groups.
Wallsend welcome back Nathan Price but lose Callum Gabriel while Pat Magann remains sidelined with injury.
Stockton (4th) meet Charlestown (5th) at Passmore earlier on Sunday.
Wests (1st) host Suburban Districts (8th) at Harker Oval after City (3rd) farewell departing county player Oli Carter against Uni (6th).
Timeslots are 10am and 1:30pm.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
