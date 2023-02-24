HUNTER product Maisy Gibson wants to make the most of a chance to claim domestic titles in consecutive summers with her adopted home state.
The 26-year-old leg-spinner, born in Singleton, was named on Friday in Tasmania's 13-player squad for the Women's National Cricket League final.
The Tigers host South Australia at Hobart's Blundstone Arena on Saturday (2pm), marking a replay of last year's decider.
"From where we were when I first came down to where we are now is pretty surreal," Gibson, playing her fourth season in Tasmania, told the Newcastle Herald.
The Tigers held aloft the WNCL trophy for the first time 12 months ago.
Gibson says "it's pretty special to have this chance".
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
