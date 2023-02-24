Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Cricket

Stockton on hunt for maximum points in race towards Newcastle District Cricket Association minor premiership

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
February 24 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

STOCKTON captain Nick Foster can eye an opportunity and hopes the defending premiers deliver on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.