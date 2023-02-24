STOCKTON captain Nick Foster can eye an opportunity and hopes the defending premiers deliver on Saturday.
Resuming at 5-87, the Seagulls need 20 more runs to secure first-innings points against Hamilton-Wickham (106) at Passmore Oval.
However, Foster sees the bigger picture with a potential outright result brewing and maximum points only helping Stockton's chances of finishing on top of the Newcastle District Cricket Association ladder.
Midway through the penultimate round of the regular season, the Seagulls (53 points) sit third but within striking distance of both leaders Wests (59) and second-placed Wallsend (57).
Adding to Stockton's push to capitalise, Wests and Wallsend each face decent chases on day two.
They are in pursuit, respectively, of Merewether at Harker Oval (8-247) and Toronto at Ron Hill Oval (271).
Foster feels the Seagulls are "in the mix" if they can keep applying pressure to Hamwicks during a replay of the 2021-22 grand final.
"We tried to get them [the runs] at the end of the day, but it was a slow outfield and tough to score," Foster said.
"Hopefully we can have another good day on Saturday and if we can put a bit of pressure on we might be a chance.
"They did well to bat 70 overs last week and we've still got to score another 20 runs, so there's plenty of cricket left to be played. But I'd like to think we've put ourselves in the mix to force a result."
Jeff Goninan (31) and Dylan Robertson (0) are the unbeaten batsmen after Selman Hassan took 2-20 for Hamwicks on day one.
Wests have yet to start their dig after Merewether batted out 90 overs last weekend. Wallsend continue at 0-7.
Elsewhere in round 12, Charlestown will defend 308 against Waratah-Mayfield (0-6) at Kahibah Oval and Belmont (0-7) require 200 against Cardiff-Boolaroo (199) at Cahill Oval.
Meanwhile, injured pair Jacob Curry and Oscar Hills will miss the under-16 State Challenge between Bradman Cup champions Newcastle and Green Shield winners Parramatta at Pasterfield Sports Complex on Sunday (10am).
NSW and Thunder representative Toby Gray has been named by Northern Districts for NSW Premier Cricket's 50-over final on Sunday against Sydney University, which includes Hunter product Rex Greaves.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
