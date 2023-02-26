Newcastle Herald
Have Your Say

Letters and short takes February 27 2023

By Letters to the Editor
February 27 2023 - 4:30am
Why aren't we more worried about turbines off Newcastle's coast?

I AM more than a little surprised that the Greens and the loony left have not shouted out about the plans for 130 new wind turbines off Newcastle, only 25 kilometres off the coast, well in the area of shipping ('Winds of change', Newcastle Herald 23/2). Recent coal mine leases cancelled were over 50 kilometres from the barrier reef.

