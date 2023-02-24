Paul Messara eyes cosy position for Akasawa in Country Championships qualifier

Paul Messara believes Akasawa's favourable gate could prove crucial when he spearheads the Scone trainer's hopes in the $150,000 Hunter and North West qualifier for the Country Championships at Tamworth on Sunday.
Messara has Akasawa, a $5 TAB chance, from gate eight, which is six of 14 with emergencies out, and Mirror Queen ($14) from the outside barrier. The top two make the $500,000 final at Randwick on April 1.
Akasawa, with Aaron Bullock to ride, is first-up since a narrow second at Canterbury over 1550m on December 16.
"He's on song," Messara said of the five-year-old Real Impact gelding.
"He's had an unconventional preparation. We gave him two weeks out after his last run and a short preparation into this, but I was happy with his trial the other day.
"He's drawn a barrier to get a nice run, which I think at Tamworth, the way the track is shaped, barriers win and lose you races there. Hopefully we're sitting a couple of pairs off them and we just need luck in the straight when they fan."
Mirror Queen, a four-year-old Dundeel mare, was a length and a quarter away in fourth when searching for a run first-up at Newcastle over 1400m three weeks ago.
Messara was happy with the run but said she would need more luck in gaining clear running on Sunday to be any chance.
"She was a moral beaten last start at Newcastle," he said.
"She's a back-marker, so if they happen to go hard, we've drawn a gate to ride her quietly so we might have to ride her for luck and look for gaps late.
"I think that's her best hope. I don't think she's one who can go around the entire field, especially there. I find it's a hard swooping track."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
