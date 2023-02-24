NEWCASTLE Jets coach Arthur Papas theorises that winning football games is all about finding solutions.
The Jets host Western United at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday.
On the surface, it is a game in which the Jets should take three points and continue their flight into the A-League top six.
Western United prop up the ladder on 16 points, eight points shy of the Jets, and have lost three straight. Their most recent was a 3-0 surrender to Wellington Phoenix in Launceston.
Traditionally is the type of game where the Jets have struggled to perform - and get results - especially at home.
It has been an Achilles heel and often the difference in falling short of the finals.
However, Papas is confident the current squadron can buck the trend.
"I'm under no illusion what Western United bring," he said. "They are last year's champions. Their run of form isn't the best, but they have enough experience in that change room to navigate that.
"How we start is important, especially being at home. We need to start strong. Be very aggressive.
"The opposition will have a strategy - whether it is to come out and press us, whether it is to sit back and play on the counter. We have to be good enough to solve the problem. That is what we work on every day so the boys have the tools to help solve those problems. They just have to execute."
The Jets have won four of seven games at Turton Road this season. They are away to Wellington next round, before consecutive home games against Adelaide and Perth leading into an international break.
It is the perfect launch pad to move into the top six and possibly the top two. The Jets are in seventh spot on 24 points, but are only a win behind the second-placed Mariners, who were to host Wellington last night.
"We try to play a very aggressive game, especially at home," Papas said. "When you travel to Newcastle, you know you are up for a battle because that is what a lot of this region represents. We are really pleased with some of the results and I believe we can play a lot better. I believe individually we can play better. I believe as a group we can perform a lot better."
The Jets have recorded consecutive wins over Victory (2-1) and Macarthur (1-0) to stretch their unbeaten run to six games. That run started with a 1-all draw against Western in Ballarat. In that period, the starting XI has largely remained the same.
"It creates stability and stability is important in a group," Papas said. "You get to build relationships with players in certain positions because you get more time with them. In saying that, I have players who are itching to play and are training very well.
"Fundamentally, we haven't changed much at all. We stuck to what we believed in. Now we are executing a bit better. That breeds confidence. The boys are confident but they are hungry as well, which is important."
Co-captain Brandon O'Neill (knee) is in line to make his first appearance since New Years Day.
"Brandon is back in the fold now and he will play a part," Papas said.
Left back Ben Garuccio is expected to return for a Western United arsenal that boasts Alessandro Diamanti, James Troisi, Leo Lacroix, Aleksandar Prijovic and Neil Kilkenny.
"They have a lot of quality," Papas said. "If you look at some of the individuals, they are right up there in the league terms of the calibre of players and experience they have. They are a big team. That is the first thing. Set piece is a danger and we know on transition that they are quick as well.
"They have a lot of good tools and we are going need to be at our best.
"The discussion around where they are on the ladder is irrelevant to us. We respect them and know it will be a tough game."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
