Newcastle Herald
Home/National Sport/A-League

A-League soccer, 2023: Jets set to attack Western front and push up ladder

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated February 24 2023 - 6:44pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jets co-captain Brandon O'Neill (front) has put up his hand to return from a knee injury against Western United at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

NEWCASTLE Jets coach Arthur Papas theorises that winning football games is all about finding solutions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.