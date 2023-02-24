Newcastle Herald
Blueblood filly Petersham primed for breakthrough at Newcastle

By Gary Harley
February 24 2023 - 12:00pm
Jockey Christian Reith will ride Petersham on Saturday.

Impeccably bred three-year-old Petersham was responsible for an eye-catching second on debut at Newcastle on February 4 and is set to atone in the fillies and mares maiden handicap (1400m) at the track on Saturday.

