Blueblood filly Petersham primed for breakthrough at Newcastle

Impeccably bred three-year-old Petersham was responsible for an eye-catching second on debut at Newcastle on February 4 and is set to atone in the fillies and mares maiden handicap (1400m) at the track on Saturday.
A blueblood daughter of Lonhro and granddaughter of four-time group 1 winner Tuesday Joy, Petersham is prepared by Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott - the third trainers to have the promising stayer in their stable.
John Singleton bred and owns Petersham, which was originally in the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace yard, but did not race for them.
Newcastle's Sam Kavanagh was her trainer when she had two trials in January and her only start.
That was a 1300m Newcastle maiden and she raced at the tail of the field before storming home to finish a head from the winner. That experience and the 100m longer trip on Saturday points to a win. Group 1-winning jockey Christian Reith will ride and she has a favourable draw.
Top jockey Brad Rawiller, unsuccessful in his first Newcastle ride two weeks ago, has three mounts on Saturday.
Rawiller has had eight rides since relocating from Western Australia this month. He won on High Plateau at Kembla on Thursday and Iknowastar at Mudgee last Sunday.
Local trainer Paul Perry has booked Rawiller for bold-striding frontrunner Theo Legion in the benchmark 64 handicap (1400m).
The five-year-old failed last start at Newcastle but the shorter trip and the fact he has won twice on this track will make him fancied on Saturday.
Sydney trainers Joe Pride and David Pfeiffer have also booked Rawiller to ride The Replicant and Clear Choice respectively.
Pride's Kiwi bred four-year-old The Replicant is knocking on the door and has drawn perfectly in the class 1 handicap (1500m).
The gelding has been runner-up at his past two starts over 1300m at Hawkesbury and Kembla. In both starts The Replicant has finished fast from back in the field, and he will appreciate the extra 200m on Saturday.
Pfeiffer will start Clear Choice in the colts, geldings and entires maiden handicap (1400m).
In his second start on Saturday, the son of former Newcastle star Choisir must overcome a wide barrier but if he repeats his effort in a two-length fourth on debut at Warwick Farm on February 8, he will be hard to beat.
Newcastle trainer Nathan Doyle has accepted with two-year-old filly Wooloowin in the 2YO maiden plate (900m).
There is a wrap on this youngster after her recent Beaumont trial win however, I understand there are other options for her next week if Doyle decides to bypass Newcastle.
