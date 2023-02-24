Newcastle Herald
Committee for the Hunter sets out its advocacy priorities for the incoming state government

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
February 25 2023 - 5:00am
The University of Newcastle's NuSpace building. Picture by Marina Neil

HOUSING, transport, education, infrastructure, clean energy and innovation are among the top issues the Committee for the Hunter has identified for the incoming state government to address after next month's election.

