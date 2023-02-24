Mental health first aid: the program helping school kids in distress

HUNTER school staff, families and community members are being trained in mental health first aid to better respond to an increasing number of students needing support, including some primary schoolers with suicidal ideation.
Newcastle-based charity Equi Energy Youth managing director and co-founder Ben Payne said 300 people attended a January 30 training session from across the Kurri Kurri Learning Community, which comprises Kurri Kurri High and Kurri Kurri, Weston, Mulbring, Pelaw Main and Gillieston public schools and Stanford Methyr Infants School.
The organisation runs evidence-based programs for adults with the aim of reducing youth psychological distress, self harm and suicide, which Mr Payne said had reached "alarming" rates.
The programs are based on clinical director and mental health nurse Dr Stephen Spencer's PhD research project and clinical experience.
"For a physical first aid crisis most people follow that DRABC framework, they'll know what to do at some capacity with that in mind," Mr Payne said.
"There's nothing like that for a young person in distress, so what do you do?
"So Steve developed TAR3 psychological first aid which gives adults a framework to follow on how to effectively respond to a young person through an episode of psychological distress."
TAR3 stands for trigger, action, response, reaction, resolution.
He said the trigger is the event that causes distress and the action is "often help-seeking".
"TAR3 is in that moment what do I do to help this child or young person and get them through this and bring them back so they can co-regulate themselves," he said.
"The TAR3 framework is to keep responding until we get that positive reaction before we move to the resolution of distress - that might be a technique that a child likes to do, it might be going for a walk, having a drink or cuddling a teddy.
"We never want to go to that third R until they've accepted our initial response and sometimes that can keep going and going and going until we might just be present and the distress runs out.
"In our training Steve coaches effective scripts and engagement strategies to use that he's developed through his thousands of hours of clinical experience."
Mr Payne said the Hunter attendees were also trained in doing a calming plan assessment to learn about the young person's experience of distress and TAR3.
This feeds into an individualised support plan that can be shared with adults and different schools and organisations so young people receive a "consistent proactive response".
The type of distress behaviour that children are presenting with has changed a lot in the last ten years and the language in the community around the way we talk about children exhibiting these behaviours has changed as well.- Weston Public learning and support teacher Katie Cox
"We're encouraging adults to get the child and young person's voice in this ... let them tell us how to help them, what they look like and say and do when they're starting to escalate and how you as an adult can help," he said.
Mr Payne said young mental health in the Hunter was "getting worse".
"Educators are seeing things from children young people they've never seen before, they're seeing suicidal ideology in primary school kids and naturally for primary school teachers and any adults that's really confronting, they don't know what to do. The aim is to try to reduce the intensity and frequency of these episodes of distress because they can lead to longer term mental ill health."
He said there were a "range of factors" contributing to poor mental health including social media, exposure to things that previous generations weren't and families being increasingly busy.
Mr Payne said whenever the charity trains school staff it also provides ongoing support and complimentary training to families and carers.
Weston Public learning and support teacher Katie Cox successfully applied for a $60,000 Australian Schools Plus Smart Giving grant.
She said it would go towards release for staff to attend Dr Spencer's school site specific follow-up training "to build our capacity and confidence", case management support for specific students and access to an online tool to create calming plans.
"It's huge and I can see nothing but potential for positive impact for all of our students," Ms Cox said.
"We are aiming to build student capacity for recognising and managing their own mild distress levels, as well as working with supportive adults in our schools to reduce the escalation of distress, which unfortunately can lead to suspension and negative outcomes such as missed learning opportunities. By establishing supportive and consistent teams around our children we aim to build positive connections between schools and communities for long-term educational and psychological success."
Ms Cox said she had been at Weston for 15 years.
"The type of distress behaviour that children are presenting with has changed a lot in the last ten years and the language in the community around the way we talk about children exhibiting these behaviours has changed as well, so we need to change to reflect that," she said.
"We don't talk about naughty children or bad behaviour and you might have had punch ups and that sort of thing in the playground 20 years ago, that sort of thing is happening less.
"Individual student extreme psychological distress is what we're seeing more of, so it's less group behaviour, less in terms of what parents deem to be bullying less those sorts of behaviours and a big increase in self harm, suicide ideation and those things are coming into our schools.
"We just know that we needed some more support and a unified message, to be that first responder on the ground to a student in distress.
"If we can all have the same message it's that much stronger a bridge for our young people to be getting that same consistent predictable response from all the adults in their life, we know that has the most effective impact for children with a trauma background."
Visit https://eeyouth.org.au for a 10-minute video on TAR3.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting.
