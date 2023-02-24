Newcastle Herald
Mental health first aid: the program helping school kids in distress

Helen Gregory
Helen Gregory
Updated March 10 2023 - 6:21pm, first published February 24 2023 - 12:00pm
Ben Payne, Dr Stephen Spencer and Craig Allen.

HUNTER school staff, families and community members are being trained in mental health first aid to better respond to an increasing number of students needing support, including some primary schoolers with suicidal ideation.

