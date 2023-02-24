Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Newcastle Jets out for repeat result against leaders Western United: 2022-23 A-League Women, round 15

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated February 24 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Newcastle Jets are looking to finish the season on a high. Picture by Marina Neil

They are one of only three teams to take points off the competition pace-setters, and the Newcastle Jets are determined to show their 2-0 win over Western United was no fluke.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.