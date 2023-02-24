They are one of only three teams to take points off the competition pace-setters, and the Newcastle Jets are determined to show their 2-0 win over Western United was no fluke.
The Jets, second-last on 10 points, host the A-League Women's leaders at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday (4pm), two-and-a-half weeks after they shocked Western United (30) in Ballarat.
The confidence-boosting performance came in coach Gary van Egmond's second game in charge.
It was, however, followed up by a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Perth in Perth four days later.
The Jets have had a two-week break from games since then and van Egmond has put the focus on finishing and defence across the park as Newcastle aim to finish the season strongly.
"It's a case of where we've already been there and been in a position where we've achieved a result, which is terrific," van Egmond said.
"Now it's about putting that into practice again and assuring that we've got a good prep and looking to see how we can be at home and put in a good performance."
Chicago Red Stars forward Sarah Griffith has left the Jets since the Perth trip.
She has returned to the United States to begin pre-season training for National Women's Soccer League.
While a big loss, it opens up opportunity for other players to state their cases for a starting position.
In other round-15 games on Sunday, Wellington (5) play Sydney (24) and Victory (22) take on Adelaide (13).
On Saturday, Canberra (17) host Western Sydney (14) and Perth (15) are at home to Brisbane (16).
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
