Carjacker plagued by years subjected to longest supervision orders in NSW

The man, now 38, who has spent the vast majority of his adult life behind bars for failing to comply with the strictures of an extended supervision order (ESO) imposed after he was released from prison in 2009 for serious sex crimes committed when he was 16, carjacked a taxi driver with a hammer, broke into an elderly couple's home and then led police on a high-speed pursuit along the M1 at Morisset before crashing into a police car and rolling several times.