Carjacker plagued by years subjected to longest supervision orders in NSW

A FORMER "high risk offender" who was subjected to one of the longest supervision orders in NSW believed compliance officers were behind the voices in his head when he went on a rampage across the Central Coast and Lake Macquarie in 2021.
The man, now 38, who has spent the vast majority of his adult life behind bars for failing to comply with the strictures of an extended supervision order (ESO) imposed after he was released from prison in 2009 for serious sex crimes committed when he was 16, carjacked a taxi driver with a hammer, broke into an elderly couple's home and then led police on a high-speed pursuit along the M1 at Morisset before crashing into a police car and rolling several times.
The man had created a Facebook account a month earlier and posted 41 times about community corrections officers and police officers associated with his ESO, much of it completely delusional.
Judge David Wilson said in Gosford District Court on Friday that the man, who was returned to jail 16 times in 11 years after his initial release despite committing no new offences and only minor breaches of the initial five-year ESO, believed the police were "using silicon nanotechnology robots to send voices to him" and thought "the ESO officers were behind the voices".
He noted that when revoking the order in 2020, Justice Peter Hamill had said it was having a "punitive, rather than a protective or rehabilitative, impact" on the man.
Despite the revocation, the man was still consumed by his years being strictly supervised and repeatedly jailed for things like breaking curfew or smoking cannabis.
Judge Wilson jailed the man for a maximum of four years and six months, with a non-parole period of two years and three months.
