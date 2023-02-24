IT'S been a big week for energy stories nationally and here in the Hunter Region, which will still play a major role in electricity generation, even if its coal-fired power stations are shut down.
Importantly, the Australian Energy Market Operator, AEMO, expressed concern this week that our coal-fired stations are shutting before sufficient replacement renewable capacity can be installed to replace them.
AEMO's warning was followed by a two-day visit to the Hunter by federal Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen.
IN THE NEWS:
On Thursday, Mr Bowen opened community consultation on the massive floating offshore wind farm planned for waters off Newcastle.
Yesterday, he chaired the fifth meeting in eight months of energy and climate change ministers, with its communique stressing the work ahead to meet "ambitious targets for decarbonisation" on the way to net-zero emissions by 2050.
Great hopes are held for a hydrogen economy, but the costs will be enormous, with Delloite Economics pointing to more than $500 billion in subsidies in the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act, and calling for more handouts here.
In the meantime, Snowy Hydro is installing its Kurri Kurri gas-fired generator, and EnergyAustralia says its Tallawarra B gas turbine - approved in 2010 - will be operating by this time next year.
There is no argument about the emissions from burning coal, but we cannot expand the gas industry without acknowledging some similarly hard environmental questions, especially the seam-splitting techniques used to extract coal-seam gas.
Then there's the objections to cross-country pipelines, as ventilated at Thursday's round table of Liverpool Plains farmers and "Teal " Independents, Kylea Tink and Sophie Scamps.
This is just a snapshot. Australia will need dozens more large solar arrays, wind farms, batteries and probably pumped hydro dams to generate enough electricity to maintain living standards without fossil fuels.
Sacrifices will be needed, but decarbonisation will also be a boon for jobs.
Even those unconcerned about climate change can acknowledge the benefits of cleaner and more efficient generating technology.
With the United Nations setting climate policy globally, we risk harming our international standing if we don't keep pace with progress elsewhere.
The race is on.
READ MATTHEW KELLY'S ENERGY REPORTING HERE
ISSUE: 39,840
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.