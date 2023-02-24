Newcastle Herald
Net zero targets are one thing. The trillions of dollars in research, development and construction to build a world without fossil fuels is another thing entirely

By Editorial
February 25 2023 - 8:30am
Tony Windsor and Meg Bowman on Thursday. Picture by Gareth Gardner

IT'S been a big week for energy stories nationally and here in the Hunter Region, which will still play a major role in electricity generation, even if its coal-fired power stations are shut down.

