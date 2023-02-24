Aaron Goadsby team chase Pink Bonnet upset

Whittingham trainer Aaron Goadsby expects his trio "won't be too far away" when they tackle the group 3 Pink Bonnet and odds-on favourite Lux Aeterna at Menangle on Saturday night.
Goadsby has La Derniere (gate four), Ignite The Fire (five) and Luvareschs (seven) in the two-year-old fillies race. Ignite The Fire was second elect after winning twice in Queensland. La Derniere won her only start at Albion Park, and Luvareschs was third on debut at Newcastle.
"There's not much between them," Goadsby said of his runners.
"Probably Ignite The Fire and Luvareschs are the stronger of them but they are all fit and well and on the right path.
"Ignite The Fire was just an early runner so I snuck her and La Derniere up to Queensland because there were no races down here for them and we were able to get a few wins on the board, which gets us into the races."
He said Rickie Alchin's Lux Aeterna was very impressive in winning on debut at Newcastle and would be hard to beat but his trio "won't be too far away".
Ellalong trainer-driver Michael Formosa also has a runner in the race, Forever Skyfall, which was an $81 from gate one.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
