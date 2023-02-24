Dylan Gibbons lines up dream group 1 double

Not even three years into his career, boom Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons is already well acquainted with the excitement and pressure of riding in big-money races.
Gibbons has been backed to ride in $2 million events, The Big Dance and The Five Diamonds, and has won at group 3 level on his home track with Festival Dancer in the Spring Stakes.
But the dream of riding in group 1 races remained until this week when he gained two chances at Randwick on Saturday.
Gibbons, who followed his father Andrew's career in the saddle from a young age, will steer Wolverine for boss Kris Lees in the Surround Stakes then guide David Payne-prepared star Montefilia in the Chipping Norton Stakes. Both races are worth $600,000.
"I haven't been in one with the group 1 title, but it just shows you how good it is to be in NSW the fact I've been in big enough prizemoney races that it just flies under the radar whether you've been in a group 1 or not," Gibbons said.
"But these races are what you dream of as a kid."
Wolverine was an $81 TAB chance in the three-year-old fillies race, while Montefilia was $23 in the weight-for-age test. Both face stiff opposition in Godolphin stars In Secret and Anamoe respectively, but Gibbons was just grateful for the opportunities.
He gained the job on Montefilia midweek when Jason Collett broke toes in a trackwork accident, while Englishman Tom Marquand was to ride Wolverine before his fall and shoulder injury two weeks ago.
"That's probably the perks of having my new manager Bryan Haskins," he said of the chance on Montefilia.
"He's done a great job as it is, but obviously having Jason on the same team, it sort of allowed him to get onto that quickly and put my name forward."
He will sit on the mare for the first time on Saturday and he was hoping she could surprise first-up.
"She's a four-time group 1 winner," he said.
"The only concern is that first-up over a mile is probably not her best trip but she's run some cracking races first-up, so it only takes a couple of the top-notch ones to have an off day and she'll be one of those storming over the top."
He has ridden trackwork on Wolverine, which was 11th first-up in the group 2 Light Fingers last start. Lees also has Razeta in the race.
"Her run the other day probably wasn't as bad as it looked," Gibbons said.
"She got caught three wide and she battled on OK, but she was first-up and probably needed it as well. She's just got to bring her best form."
"She was one of the best fillies over in New Zealand, and I know Australian form does seem to have a slight edge more often than not, but still, she's only taking on her own age and sex."
Regardless of the result, Gibbons was keen to "get a feel for those group 1 races and hopefully get the ball rolling".
"I've had a very good support base from day one but I've still got to turn up and do the right thing, and thankfully I've done that for the most part and I'm obviously reaping the rewards of that now," he said.
"I've just got to treat it like any other race, which is all it is, but if you win one of these, the celebrations are just a bit bigger, so hopefully get a result and enjoy it afterwards."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
