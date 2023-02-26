Jazz pianist Freddie Stafford is reaping the benefits of music as his "sole purpose".
The Hunter School of Performing Arts graduate, 18, was selected in Encore, a showcase of exemplary HSC music pieces, for his version of Freddie Hubbard's song Birdlike.
He will perform at Sydney Opera House on Monday.
"I knew I wanted to do jazz because that's my main passion in music and that's what I find I excel in," he said. "It has a nice melody - it's got challenging bits I can show off in."
Working with his teacher during Year 12, Mr Stafford said the performance was "just trial and error". It's one of six pieces he performed across Music 1, 2 and extension subjects.
He says he feels ready to perform on one of the country's most prestigious stages.
"I'm feeling good. I've got two good friends of mine in the band and we feel confident. I'm really just happy I was selected to have this experience and [will be able to] say I've played at the Opera House."
Mr Stafford started learning classical piano when he was six, but took up jazz at 11 after seeing live performances in Connecticut.
"We were staying with a friend who was organising a jazz concert," he said. "I went, 'that's what I want to do'."
Vocals, guitar and saxophone are all within his repertoire and he doesn't plan to stop anytime soon.
Mr Stafford has started a four-year degree at the renowned Sydney Conservatorium of Music.
"I want to be able to launch into Europe or America with my own music and playing as a session musician," he said.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
