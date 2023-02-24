A Bunnings contractor who was struck in a hit and run incident in the Kotara store car park has been released from hospital.
Emergency services were called to the car park about 2.30pm following reports of a hit and run incident.
Bunnings confirmed the man hit, aged in his 40s, was a contractor at the store. He suffered head and leg injuries and was taken to the John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition, but has since been discharged.
The driver of the car, a black Mazda sedan, allegedly failed to stop and was last seen driving west on Carnley Avenue.
"The safety of our team, customers and contractors is a priority, and we don't tolerate dangerous or unsafe behaviour," Bunnings area manager Michael Staines said. "We'll continue to work closely with the relevant authorities as they investigate the incident."
Information can be reported to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
