Jets sign Renee Pountney and Emily Roach for rest of 2022-23 A-League Women's season

Renee Valentine
Renee Valentine
February 24 2023 - 5:30pm
The Jets have signed midfielder Emily Roach from Canberra. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The Newcastle Jets have signed striker Renee Pountney and midfielder Emily Roach for the remainder of the 2022-23 A-League Women's season.

