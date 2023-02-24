The Newcastle Jets have signed striker Renee Pountney and midfielder Emily Roach for the remainder of the 2022-23 A-League Women's season.
The club made the announcements on Friday afternoon and the Newcastle Herald understands both with be available for selection when the Jets host league leaders Western United at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday.
One comes in as a replacement for Chicago Red Stars forward Sarah Griffith, who has returned to the United States to prepare for the upcoming National Women's Soccer League, and the Herald believes the other has taken Adriana Konjarski's place.
Pountney, 22, previously had two campaigns with the Jets.
The Emerging Jets product made her debut in 2018 and made nine appearances, scoring once, before heading to the United States to take up an opportunity to play with Creighton University.
Roach joins the Jets from Canberra United, where she has made two appearances for the club this season.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
