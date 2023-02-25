Lincoln Tighe has unlocked the right mix of brains and brawn to take a one stroke lead into the final round of TPS Hunter Valley at Oaks Cypress Lakes Resort.
A five-under par round of 65 on Saturday moved Tighe to 10 under, one clear of Jack Munro (67) with Victorian Peter Wilson (69) a further two strokes back in outright third at seven-under.
It's a familiar position for the NSW South Coast native who lost in a playoff at the Victorian PGA earlier in the season.
One of the longest hitters on the Tour of Australasia for the past decade, Tighe showed a potent mix of aggression, touch and restraint to take the 54-hole lead.
He bombed his tee shot over the back of the par-four seventh that served as the middle of a three-hole birdie stretch on the front nine.
After threading his second shot through the trees to the right of the fairway on 14, Tighe made an up-and-down from right of the green to remain 10 under, his back nine consisting of eight pars and a birdie on 10.
It will be more of the same on Sunday as he seeks to add a second title to his NSW PGA Championship win almost a decade ago.
"You're always learning about your game. It gets hard when you hit it as far as I do about knowing when to have a go and when not to," said Tighe, who sits 18th on the Order of Merit.
"It's taken me a while but I've worked out when to use my strength and when not to.
"My swing's feeling good, my mind's feeling good so we'll just see how we go tomorrow."
Newcastle hopeful Brendam Smith was left to rue a double bogey at the par-five six - a hole he had birdied in the opening two rounds - on the way to a one-over 71.
Leader at the midpoint, Smith is four shots behind Tighe.
Fellow Belmont boy, Nick Flanagan also remains in contention after a second straight 68 to be at five-under.
The San Antonio-based Belmont junior recovered after opening with consecutive bogeys to turn square. He added five birdies and three bogeys on the back nine.
Of the other Hunter golfers who made the cut, Brayden Petersen (71,69,70) was tied for 39th at even par.
Charlestown amateur Jye Pickin (74,68,72) slipped to 57th at four over.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
