CO-CAPTAIN Brandon O'Neill is adamant that the Newcastle Jets are a "successful team waiting to happen".
The Jets wasted a golden opportunity to move into the A-League top six when upset 3-1 by Western United at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday.
It was set up perfectly for the Jets. Unbeaten in six games and buoyed by consecutive wins, the Jets faced a Western United side at the foot of the table.
What could go wrong? A lot as it turned out.
The Jets, after missing a gilt-edged chance inside 40 seconds, trailed 2-0 after 29 minutes. The goals, both to rookie Noah Botic, were Western's only attempts on target in the first half. At the other end, keeper Jamie Young worked overtime.
Beka Mikeltadze pulled a goal back from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute, but the home side paid the price for sloppiness in both boxes.
"The boys are well aware of where we went wrong," said O'Neil, who played 31 minutes off the bench in his return from a knee injury. "While injured, I got to observe a hell of lot. What we were really good at was being a solid team. That was the mot disappointing thing about this game - the areas where we have been so good got exposed. Championship-winning sides do it on a regular basis. We are not at a championship level yet, but we are not far off.
"In the first minute we could be 1-0 up. The two goals conceded in the first half and the set piece in the second, they are the things you knuckle down. They are non-negotiables. We are striving to get better at that - don't concede from set pieces, don't concede sloppy goals."
The Jets remain in seventh spot on 24 points after other results fell their way.
"I'm really happy it has happened rather now than a week out from the finals or in the finals," O'Neill said.
Next is a trip to Wellington, who are a point above Newcastle in fifth position.
"I have been in successful teams," O'Neill said. "This is a successful team waiting to happen. If we can fix the things we need to fix and be consistent in that area, come the end of the season, we will be where we need to be."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
