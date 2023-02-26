NEWCASTLE coach Arthur Papas hinted at changes to the starting side for the road trip to Wellington after the Jets hit a "speed bump" in their drive towards the A-League finals.
The Jets paid the price for sloppiness in both penalty boxes as they fell 3-1 to Western United at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday night.
The home side dominated for large periods, especially in the first half, but had little to show for it. Western keeper Jamie Young was outstanding.
At the other end, the Jets were floored by two sucker punches delivered by rookie striker Noah Botic in the third and 29th minutes.
Beka Mikeltadze struck from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute.
But the visitors took control in the second half, creating chances in transition, before Tongo Doumbia sealed the win with a header from a set piece.
A number of the Jets senior players - who have been near faultless in a six-game unbeaten run - made blunders.
Jack Duncan was slow to move off his line for the first goal and former Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson made a mess of a through ball for the second.
At the other end, Angus Thurgate, Kosta Grozos, Jaushua Sotirio and Trent Buhagiar spurned chances.
"Performance levels need to be at their best for us to win games," Papas said. "It is maybe a little bit uncharacteristic but it happened and we have to assess why. The opportunity will be there for players to put their hand up this week to be selected.
"We will look at the whole performance and see the areas we want to keep improving and what let us down. I think a couple will be obvious."
Japanese import Manabu Saito produced another eye-catching performance off the bench. Midfield general Brandon O'Neil returned from a knee injury and Mark Natta is back to full fitness.
The defeat ended a six-game unbeaten stretch and leaves the Jets in seventh place on 24 points with eight rounds remaining
"We just get back on the track. On a performance level, it wasn't a terrible performance," Papas said. "It is definitely disappointing, but it is an opportunity - now we have had this setback - to see how we respond to it.
"The key is to start better. I think it was first 35 seconds and we are through. If we score that, the complexity of the game is different. You don't, and then you concede not long after. It is going to be hard to win games when you are not taking your chances and they are so efficient."
Teams around the Jets on the ladder also stumbled. Sixth-placed Sydney FC lost 3-2 to leaders Melbourne City. Macarthur (eighth on 21 points) were hammered 4-0 by Wanderers.
The Jets can climb to fifth with a win over Wellington.
"The league is ultra competitive," Papas said. "I want to win a championship. That is what you are in it for. We want to be playing games that mean something come the end of the season. This is a speed hump. But we are in a position where everything is still in our hands."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
