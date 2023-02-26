Newcastle Herald
Dylan Gibbons savours win on first group 1 day

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
February 26 2023 - 2:00pm
Dylan Gibbons rides Dalaalaat, on the inside, to a narrow win over Mabel on Saturday at Randwick. Picture by Jeremy Ng, Getty Images

Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons came out a winner and added to his growing reputation on his first day of group 1 riding at Randwick on Saturday.

