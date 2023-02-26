Dylan Gibbons savours win on first group 1 day

Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons came out a winner and added to his growing reputation on his first day of group 1 riding at Randwick on Saturday.
Gibbons took Dalaalaat to a narrow victory in the opening race, a Midway Handicap (1100m), for Newcastle trainer Nathan Doyle before giving outsiders Wolverine and Montefilia every chance in the group 1 features.
Kris Lees-trained Wolverine, an $81 shot, was seventh in the Surround Stakes (1400m), just one and two thirds of a length behind winner Sunshine In Paris, after Gibbons gave her a three-wide run with cover from gate 10 and clear running in the straight.
That was the 21-year-old's first group 1 ride and he backed it up with a fifth on David Payne-trained Montefilia ($31) in the Chipping Norton Stakes (1600m). First-up at a mile, the mare came from the rear of the field to be the best of the swoopers, finishing two lengths behind winner Anamoe.
Injuries to Tom Marquand and Jason Collett helped give Gibbons his opportunities in the group 1s and he was pleased with the performances.
"I thought I gave both their chance and they beat the market expectations, so that's always a good plus," Gibbons said. "And everyone seemed happy, so I don't think there was much more I could have done bar win.
"[Montefilia] was nearly the run of the race bar Anamoe, but he's a superstar."
The win on Dalaalaat ($5) kicked off the meeting for Gibbons and helped his pursuit of the metropolitan apprentices' premiership. He gave Dalaalaat the box seat behind the leaders before finding a split and the lead approaching the 100m mark.
Dalaalaat then held off the fast-finishing Mabel and apprentice Zac Lloyd by a half-head.
It gave Gibbons 38 winners in town this season, four clear of Lloyd and six behind leader and defending champion Tyler Schiller.
"It was a good start to the day, especially with the group 1 rides later. It just helped make the rest of the day a bit easier," Gibbons said.
"That's another one in front of [Lloyd], and another one off Tyler, so it's a good result."
Adding to the day for Gibbons was a winning double at Newcastle for his father, Andrew.
Gibbons senior had front-running 900m victories on Brett Cavanough-trained More Than A Star ($31) in a two-year-old maiden and Angela Davies-prepared Alicia Roma ($3.70) in the benchmark 68 handicap. It was his second double since coming back from a month off following sinus surgery.
"He had a good day, so it was a good day for the family," Dylan said.
Also on the day, Lees was a winner at Doomben with Animate.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
