Tasmania claimed five wickets in a frenetic final over to edge out South Australia by one run and successfully defend their Women's National Cricket League title.
The Tigers, only the second state to win back-to-back WNCL deciders, were still coming to terms with the dramatic victory on Sunday.
"I actually can't believe that happened and it's amazing to be a part of this team," Gibson told the Newcastle Herald.
Gibson, aged 26 and born in Singleton, took 1-37 with her leg-spinners and was dismissed for two on the last ball of Tasmania's innings at Hobart's Blundstone Arena on Saturday.
Amid the backdrop of a see-sawing affair and multiple rain delays, Tigers seamer Sarah Coyte (4-30) held her nerve by picking up three wickets and a run out during the last six deliveries.
South Australia started the last over needing four runs to win and despite a single off the last ball, punctuated by another run out, they fell one short of a revised total.
Gibson says "Sarah is absolutely amazing" and praised Tasmania's "will and fight to win".
Elyse Villani's 110 saw the Tigers post 264 from their allotted 50 overs.
Based on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern system, that target was eventually reduced to 242 from 47 overs.
Gibson had SA opener Emma de Broughe (68) caught by Coyte at point. The visitors were 3-153.
Within striking distance at 5-239, South Australia lost 5-2.
Coyte's last over went bowled, single, stumping, run out at non-striker's end, LBW and single (followed by a run out).
She was later named best on ground.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
