CITY captain Ben Patterson says English county player Oli Carter will likely be available for the T20 Summer Bash finals series.
Newcastle's player-of-the-year leader is on the verge of heading home for professional commitments, but Paterson hopes the wicketkeeper-batsman lines up for the Sabres at No.1 Sportsground on Sunday (March 5).
"It's a bonus. He makes a difference," Patterson said.
The Sabres qualified for the tournament's last four alongside Hamilton-Wickham, Wests and Charlestown following quarter-final wins on Sunday.
City beat University at Harker Oval, reeling in 6-123 with five wickets in hand and 21 balls to spare. Marquee Adrian Isherwood (53 not out) proved the difference.
Top-ranked Wests (2-95) comfortably accounted for Suburban Districts (8-92) in the later game at the same venue.
Nearby at Passmore Oval, reigning champions Charlestown (8-117) easily held off Stockton (91) while Hamwicks (2-116) cruised past Wallsend (4-112).
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.