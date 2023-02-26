Jorja Howard's Can't Handle It ready to improve in Richmond Derby final

Keinbah trainer Jorja Howard believes Can't Handle It will improve on his strong heat run when contesting the group 2 Richmond Derby (520m) on Friday night.
Can't Handle It ($5) started well from box seven in heat one last Friday night and rode an early bump to be third entering the back straight. He edged ahead of Reel Em Bluey then cut into the lead of Rockstar Heeney to finish 1.25 lengths away in second and qualify.
Howard was pleased with the run.
"It was his first look at the track and the boxes are a little bit different there with the silent lure, so that's something he will improve on next week, being able to have that experience," Howard said.
"He wouldn't have had a clue what he was doing, so I was really impressed. And that's his first 500 in nearly three months so it was a big effort from him."
He drew wide again for the decider, gaining box eight.
"I don't mind the eight actually, being that second line [loaded into the boxes]," she said. "He always jumps better from that second line, having been in the boxes that little bit less time.
"And he is a dog that likes to swoop around the outside. He doesn't like too much inside pressure.
"He'd prefer to be straight on the rails. That's when he runs his best races, but he can go around dogs. Hopefully he pings the lids and cuts across the field.
"He won't be one of the favourites but he's sure to run his little heart out."
At Wentworth Park on Saturday night, Hunter trainers Lisa Lamb and Geoff Grimwood had victories with You Know Tree and Springview Hawk respectively.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
