Saxon Reber, Jahly Stokes claim Lake Mac Pro Junior titles

Manly surfer Saxon Reber made the most of a late wave to score his biggest win on Sunday at Surfest's Lake Mac City Pro Junior at Redhead.
Reber, 19, needed a 5.48 to take the lead in the final and came up with a 5.8 with a ride all the way to the beach to finish with an 11.13 best two-wave total and defeat Cameron MacDougall (10.8), Kobi Clements (9.6) and Willis Droomer (6.4).
"This is my best result," Reber said of the 1000-point junior tour contest.
"I've got a couple of seconds but I was just trying to get a win and luckily enough I did."
Reber, who heads to the open Port Stephens Pro 1000-point qualifying series event on Monday, said conditions were tricky on Sunday.
"It was hard because there was a pulse and then it would slow down, then pulse again, but I got pretty lucky on that end one," he said.
"It was a bit nerve-wracking taking off knowing you need a score but I was fortunate enough for it to give me two sections out the back and then link up and I did a turn on the inside, so I was pretty happy with that."
Sunshine Coast 16-year-old Jahly Stokes won the girls' title. Her 9.17 total was enough to defeat Keira Buckpitt (8.03), Isabella Campbell (6.8) and defending champion Ellie Harrison (5.9) in the final. It was Stokes' second win on the junior tour, after claiming the Tweed Coast Pro last year.
"The waves were tricky but when you got the good ones it was fun," Stokes said. "And it was just a great couple of days hanging down here and having a couple of surfs."
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.