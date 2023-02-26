Newcastle Herald
Saxon Reber, Jahly Stokes claim Lake Mac Pro Junior titles

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
February 26 2023 - 6:30pm
Saxon Reber rips in during his win on Sunday. Picture Supplied

Manly surfer Saxon Reber made the most of a late wave to score his biggest win on Sunday at Surfest's Lake Mac City Pro Junior at Redhead.

