Jack Callaghan comes up trumps with Spirit Of St Louis for Miracle Mile

Hunter-raised star Jack Callaghan gained a gun draw for the Miracle Mile after steering Spirit Of St Louis into the $1 million race with a stellar drive on Saturday night at Menangle.
The Belinda McCarthy-trained Spirit Of St Louis drew gate two, with first emergency Major Meister in one, on Sunday for Saturday night's feature after he qualified with a commanding win in one of two $100,000 heats.
Callaghan pushed forward with Spirit Of St Louis from gate three on Saturday night and battled with Pinny Tiger and driver James Rattray before quickly handing up the lead. But moments later, Callaghan caught them napping, driving Spirit Of St Louis around Pinny Tiger to grab the lead.
Callaghan was then able stay in front while pinching soft 30.8 and 29-second quarters, allowing Spirit Of St Louis to sprint home in 25.8 and win by 7.1 metres in 1:52:4.
After the favourable draw, Spirit Of St Louis opened as a $4.50 TAB chance to go one better than last year, when he and Callaghan finished 1.2m second to superstar stablemate King Of Swing.
Also on Saturday night at Menangle, Whittingham trainer Aaron Goadsby's La Derniere was third in the group 3 Pink Bonnet won by Lux Aeterna. Goadsby's Luvareschs and Ignite The Fire were fourth and fifth respectively.
On Friday night at Newcastle, Callaghan had a winning double with Grace Harmey-trained Teak and Peter Hedges-prepared Four Star Lincoln.
Teak will chase another win at the track on Monday in the third.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.