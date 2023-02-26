Newcastle Herald
Jack Callaghan comes up trumps with Spirit Of St Louis for Miracle Mile

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
February 26 2023 - 7:30pm
Spirit Of St Louis wins on Saturday night. Picture Racing at Club Menangle Trackside

Hunter-raised star Jack Callaghan gained a gun draw for the Miracle Mile after steering Spirit Of St Louis into the $1 million race with a stellar drive on Saturday night at Menangle.

