Aaron Bullock drives in country qualifier Akasawa in five-star day at Tamworth

Aaron Bullock steered Scone galloper Akasawa into the Country Championships final and bagged five winners on the day to dominate at Tamworth on Sunday.
The Newcastle jockey was aboard the Paul Messara-trained $3.70 favourite in the $150,000 Hunter and North West qualifier and he eventually settled him fourth in the 1400m race after a handy start from gate six.
Bullock took Akasawa down the centre of the track in the straight and the five-year-old Real Impact gelding wore down Running Bear inside the final 100m to win by a half-length.
Running Bear, trained by Muswellbrook's Jan Bowen, hung on for second to also qualify for the $500,000 final at Randwick on April 1.
Messara set Akasawa for the heat after a close second at Canterbury on December 16 kept him on five career wins and still eligible for the country series.
"I spoke to Aaron very early on in this horse's prep and said make sure you're available and he was," Messara told Sky Racing.
"Everything wasn't exactly to plan, the horse was probably a little bit deeper than we thought early on but he got him to settle and he's a very strong horse. He loves winning and he gives 110 per cent ... when things get really tough, he really finds the line."
Bullock also rode Rematch to victory for Messara in the first. He then had wins on Lostma Cowboy, Russian Standard and Broken Hill or local trainer Cody Morgan, who had four victories.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.