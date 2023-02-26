Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Aaron Bullock drives in country qualifier Akasawa in five-star day at Tamworth

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated February 26 2023 - 6:06pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Bullock

Aaron Bullock steered Scone galloper Akasawa into the Country Championships final and bagged five winners on the day to dominate at Tamworth on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.