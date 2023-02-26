SWANSEA Swim Centre will get a much-needed upgrade thanks to a $900,000 cash splash from the state government.
The funds will be used to replace the plant room and install a fibreglass liner in the 50 metre pool.
Swansea MP Yasmin Catley said the community has long asked for upgrades to the centre.
"Whilst locals regularly use the pool, it is also home to the Swansea Sharks Swimming Club and Lake Macquarie Dolphins Water Polo Club," she said.
"These upgrades will ensure that the community and these groups can use the facility for years to come."
A power upgrade is expected to enable the local council's Aquatic Facilities Strategy, designed to future-proof the region's pools.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
