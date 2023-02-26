A 21-year-old woman has been taken to John Hunter Hospital for blood and urine testing after a crash at Toronto early on Sunday morning.
Police were called to the incident about 6am, after a Subaru Impreza travelling south on Cary Street collided with a parked Mitsubishi Mirage near the intersection of Excelsior Parade.
Paramedics assessed the driver before taking her to hospital.
According to police, inquiries are continuing.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
