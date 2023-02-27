Newcastle Herald
Letters and short takes February 28 2023

By Letters to the Editor
February 28 2023 - 4:30am
One correspondent argues social housing may be better served in the hands of local government than run by the state. Picture by Simone De Peak

IN times past I believe that some councils ran public housing. Since this was taken over by the state governments, we have found three things happening: housing stock is insufficient, there is poor maintenance of the existing stock, and long vacancies often emerge between tenants due to delays in refurbishment.

