IN times past I believe that some councils ran public housing. Since this was taken over by the state governments, we have found three things happening: housing stock is insufficient, there is poor maintenance of the existing stock, and long vacancies often emerge between tenants due to delays in refurbishment.
Perhaps local management by councils of public housing would help. Development fees could be used to expand housing stock, and the councils should be more aware of the specifics of local need. If new housing stock was spread throughout new developments, then the public negative view of housing tenants may also be less of a problem. We must do things better and differently, as it is clear the current directions are not working.
EVIDENCE that silicosis is on the rise among NSW workers exposed to respirable silica dust from working with engineered stone could be just the tip of a very large iceberg of work-related dust disease.
The claims for compensation lodged by workers involved in the tunnelling of Sydney sandstone in the construction of expressways I believe offers further proof a silicosis iceberg exists. The inherent health implications of exposure to respirable silica dust have been known for over a century.
Sadly, the belief and reliance of workers working with engineered stone and the like - that all employers will honour the duty of care obligation while the existence of the NSW Work Health and Safety Act 2011 guarantees them a safe working environment - seems to have been proven a folly.
It is shameful some employers using silica-based materials have ignored their duty of care. It borders on criminal in my book that the NSW inspectorate have apparently failed to prevent respirable silica dust from crippling a workforce.
IT has been a few days since my letter titled "A watershed moment for private generosity" (Letters, 18/2) was published. Peter Devey has noted Ruth Burrell's Short Takes and invited readers to diversify the topics discussed on this page. I don't recall a reply to my letters other than a support from Julie Robinson. I try to keep issues relative to what is newsworthy at the time.
Occasionally I divert to what I consider more important at the time. My recent letter related to front-and-centre issues reported in the Newcastle Herald and other media outlets. In my view, the letters page is not meant to be an entertainment piece on every subject, and I concur with the above mentioned that some dreary subjects have been appraised to death.
The future looks grim, and for many the consequences will be as unpleasant as removing the dummy from a baby. I am looking forward to letters designed to provide us with a way forward out of this terrible mess we have created.
IN July, one varroa mite was transported to Narrabri. It was euthanised along with 350 other beehives. Through testing and monitoring between July and September, no mites were discovered in the district.
At the end of September, 650 of our hives were declared clean and mite free. These bees were then euthanised at the end of September, 2022. All this after the Department of Primary Industries said they would not euthanize our bees and the red zone would be lifted.
After euthanising of bees, a required wait of 21 days is in place before dead bees can be cleaned out and disposed of. Four months later, our boxes are still in the paddock. DPI has instructed us not touch or move them, and so the boxes are now full of rotten bees, small hive beetle maggots and a putrid slimy mess.
Feral pigs have destroyed boxes and bee frames. DPI reports that at a later date, we will have to clean up everything, transport hives to Narrabri tip, where the shire has to bury everything and we will incur the costs.
The minister, Dugald Saunders, states beekeepers will be compensated for loss of bees and hive material. After no income since October 2022, we were informed compensation would be paid on January 9 and 10. On January 11, the compliance manager phoned and informed us that no compensation was going to be paid. We are still waiting for a letter to outline the reasons for non-payment.
We have not been found guilty of any wrongdoing, but after destroying over 20 years of hard work breeding isolated mated queen bees, honey production and almond pollination for the last 10 years, we fear our income and livelihood may be destroyed by their inconsiderate approach and the decision to now to deny us compensation.
CONGRATULATIONS to the Herald for championing the best option by the government to deal with climate change ('Greens, Libs should back climate bill', Editorial 20/2). The Greens have to realise that sometimes Plan B is the best option to take. They should have supported the Rudd government's carbon reduction scheme. We would be 10 years ahead of were we are know. Instead we had to put up with 10 years of conservative government sabotage. They purposely tried to prevent the implementation of renewable energy infrastructure. We can ill afford to see that happen again. Common sense, please.
LIVING as I do opposite Pacific Park, I've had enough of Supercars. Now three weeks before the event, a friend who works in Watt Street can no longer park at the Foreshore car park but has to pay $26 a day to park elsewhere and to move her car several times during the day.
What other city in the world would allow such a race in their suburbs? Areas used in our city contain houses that are over 100 years old. What are the vibrations from these cars doing to their foundations, and what of the inconvenience to the residents before, during and after the races?
Despite what our council tells us, Newcastle businesses make very little return for this weekend. But that is not the only point. In the past I have left Newcastle on the Friday, but the last time I returned to my home in time for the last race on the Sunday. The noise was horrendous. Our council seems to have the say in all of this. What are our state and federal members of parliament doing to protect/support their many residents in the East End of Newcastle?
HOW many times have Australian teams toured the sub-continent now? They must have known what to expect and were very much ill-prepared. It was sickening for us, home in Australia, to watch anyway. Highly paid professionals?
THE Knights are open to anything in regards to a player swap with Dom Young ('Early bird', Newcastle Herald 24/2) before he heads to the Roosters for 2024. Phil Gardner, what about we swap Adam O'Brien for Trent Robinson?
STEVE Barnett, (Short Takes, 24/2), your friend with the farm of wind turbines, should they wish not to kill birds, might look into vertical axis wind turbines. A domestic version is pioneered by Harmony Turbines. Not a big metal fan myself.
I APPLAUD the federal Labor government's stand on worker superannuation. People should have never been allowed to access their super funds during the COVID lockdown period. I believe the motive behind the previous government allowing this to happen was to weaken people's retirement savings and force them to keep working long after they should have retired.
AROUND the world, including in the waters of Australia, our ocean fish stocks are being depleted faster than they can be naturally replenished. I believe that it won't be long before illegal fishing in Australian waters will increase. In my opinion, our government should seriously consider increasing the Australian Fishing Zone (AFZ) from 200 nautical miles (360 kms) to 300 nautical miles to safeguard our fishing industry and promote increase of fish stocks for Australians.
KEN Thornton, ("What powers an energy passion?", Letters, 21/2), be not mysteried of the word "tragic", it is one of the highest compliments possible, if not the highest. You wrote you are not sure why. Here's why: it engenders within its meaning a blissful and passionate embrace, an exuberant and deep commitment, a profound depth of knowledge, a wide array of experience and a triumphant sense of personal fulfilment. Your "tragic" is with electricity generation; mine is with religion.
PETER Dolan gripes that since he has never murdered or disenfranchised anyone, why should he be required to compensate anyone, (Short Takes, 24/2). But Mr Dolan, ponder this: if someone threw your family out of its house at gunpoint and lived in it rent-free over several generations, would you be saying "all good mate, let bygones be bygones, I'll keep camping in the long grass"?
PETER Dolan (Short Takes 24/2), you can certainly consider yourself indigenous to Australia, but unless you have some unrevealed ancestry, you can't consider yourself an 'Indigenous' Australian.
