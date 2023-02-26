Newcastle Herald
Water outages for Minmi, Maryland and Fletcher extended due to Hunter Water repairs

Updated February 28 2023 - 12:21pm, first published February 27 2023 - 8:19am
Hunter Water crews hope to repair a leaking water main adjacent to Minmi Road at Wallsend on Monday night.

WATER pressure is returning to normal in Fletcher, Maryland and Minmi after an outage for complex repairs to a water main ran hours over the expected timeframe.

