Water outages for Minmi, Maryland and Fletcher due to Hunter Water repairs

Updated February 27 2023 - 8:39am, first published 8:19am
Hunter Water crews hope to repair a leaking water main adjacent to Minmi Road at Wallsend on Monday night.

HOUSEHOLDS and businesses in Minmi, Maryland and Fletcher will have no water or limited water pressure overnight due to repairs.

