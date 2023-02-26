HOUSEHOLDS and businesses in Minmi, Maryland and Fletcher will have no water or limited water pressure overnight due to repairs.
Hunter Water crews hope to repair a leaking water main adjacent to Minmi Road at Wallsend on Monday night. The leak is in the 500mm-diameter water main running underneath Ironbark Creek.
As a result of the repair people in Minmi, Maryland and Fletcher, and potentially surrounding suburbs, may experience low water pressure or no water overnight from about 9pm until 6am Tuesday.
Before the water main repair starts, Hunter Water recommends filling buckets to flush toilets, and filling water containers and bottles to meet household needs.
"Our priority is to safely repair this infrastructure and restore our customers' water supply as soon as possible," a statement from Hunter Water said.
When the water supply is restored, some customers may temporarily experience discoloured water, which can often be improved through flushing the taps at the front then rear of the property for a few minutes.
If the issue persists - or assistance is needed with anything related to these works - please call the Hunter Water 24-hour customer line, 1300 657 000.
For updates visit: www.hunterwater.com.au/outages
