THE Hunter is in line for a possible thunderstorm on Monday evening with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting damaging winds, large hail and heavy falls.
Newcastle and Hunter residents can expect a mostly sunny morning with a 40 per cent chance of showers during this afternoon and evening.
The thunderstorm is meant to hit in the evening and could bring severe winds, hail and heavy showers.
Daytime maximum temperatures are expected to be between 29 to 36 degrees Celsius.
Hot and dry conditions across the west of the state with a trough moving over the north and east is causing the unsettled weather.
Another cold front is forecast to arrive around Wednesday, bringing cooler conditions.
