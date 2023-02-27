KY Willott has embraced a hectic Pro League schedule, trying to make the most of a recall to the Kookaburras team with an eye towards next year's Olympics.
Having missed the recent World Cup campaign, the Newcastle hockey player was named by Aussie coach Colin Batch for back-to-back series in Hobart and India.
The Kookaburras face eight games in the space of 16 days - double headers against Argentina, Spain, Germany and India between February 28 and March 15.
Willott, a Norths product with 15 Test caps to his name, wants to seize his latest opportunity wearing the green and gold uniform.
"This is where you can really show yourself in these Pro League games," Willott told the Newcastle Herald.
"World-class competition and a lot of games ... there'll be growth happening, not only individually but as a team as well."
Starting in Hobart, the Aussies open against Argentina on Tuesday and Spain on Wednesday. They repeat the same sequence on Friday and Saturday.
Then travelling to India, where the World Cup was held in January, the Kookaburras tackle Germany (March 11, 14) and the hosts (March 12, 15).
"I'm pretty stoked. I'm not sure how the other boys are who just came back from India, but I'm keen and ready to go," Willott said.
"We've had a hard stint at training, especially while they were over at the World Cup, so it's good to finally get some games."
Norths defender Matt Dawson will play the first lot of matches at home before returning to Europe.
Meanwhile, Newcastle club Tigers have been promoted to the men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League but University has dropped out leaving it a six-team competition for 2023. Round one is March 26.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.