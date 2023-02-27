CAMERON Mason will keep his wheels in motion at the upcoming Newcastle 500 despite holidaying on the other side of the country.
The Kilaben Bay driver, previously part of Supercars support classes at home, is poised to be somewhat represented in Touring Car Masters by the son of Aussie motorsport legend Dick Johnson.
Mason's former 1969 Ford Mustang, owned by fellow Novocastrian Russell Hancock, will be steered around the local street circuit by Steve Johnson next weekend (March 10-12).
And following a couple of trials at the end of last season and more recent car upgrades, Mason feels Johnson junior will again be in the mix for an overall title.
"We've actually given the 69 model to Steve Johnson, Dick's son, to race," Mason said.
"He took it over the last couple of rounds last year, just before I left and he'll racing that one in Newcastle.
"It's a good Newcastle-owned car and they'll be outright contenders for sure. They've spent a whole heap of money on development and getting the car up to speed. It's a jet now."
Mason, 37, has "put racing on ice" as he travels around Australia with his fiance.
Touring Car Masters returns to the Newcastle 500 program, having last appeared at the opening two events (2017-2018).
Mason intends to drive his old 1966 Ford Mustang next season and says he'd "love to be back for Newcastle again" in 2024.
Novocastrian pair Charlotte Poynting and Cody McKay are part of Aussie Racing Cars. Singleton's Ryan Gilroy steps up to Super 3.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
