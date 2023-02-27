Early exits for locals at Port Stephens Pro at Birubi

In the women's contest, Newcastle's Logan Dalton, Amelie Bourke and Ellie Lambkin were early casualties. Dalton (3.2) lost to fellow Novocastrians Philippa Anderson (10.9) and Madison Poole (7.3). Bourke (6.53) and Lambkin (8.0) were third in their round of 32 heats to exit. Local Jasmine Sampson (8.34) progressed with a second.