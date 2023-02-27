Early exits for locals at Port Stephens Pro at Birubi

Mike Clayton-Brown, Josh Stretton and Jordy Liackman survived a tough opening day for Hunter male surfers at the Port Stephens Pro on Monday at Birubi Beach.
Hometown hopes Clayton-Brown (13.83) and Stretton (11.36) won their round of 64 heats at the 1000-point qualifying series event to progress, while Liackman (8.67) scrapped through with a second place.
Oliver Ryssenbeek, Sam Bisegna, Luke Hamilton, Eden Hasson, Josh Levey, Jimmi Hill, Cooper Puttergill, Dom Thomas and Lachlan Smith bowed out.
In the women's contest, Newcastle's Logan Dalton, Amelie Bourke and Ellie Lambkin were early casualties. Dalton (3.2) lost to fellow Novocastrians Philippa Anderson (10.9) and Madison Poole (7.3). Bourke (6.53) and Lambkin (8.0) were third in their round of 32 heats to exit. Local Jasmine Sampson (8.34) progressed with a second.
