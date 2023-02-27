Newcastle Herald
Early exits for locals at Port Stephens Pro at Birubi

By Craig Kerry
Updated February 27 2023 - 7:50pm, first published 7:00pm
Josh Stretton. Picture WSL

Mike Clayton-Brown, Josh Stretton and Jordy Liackman survived a tough opening day for Hunter male surfers at the Port Stephens Pro on Monday at Birubi Beach.

